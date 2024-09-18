Police Sub-Inspector Suspended Amid Allegations of Abuse and Assault
A police sub-inspector in Sagarpali has been suspended after allegations of abuse and assault were made by the BJYM divisional president, Prince Singh Solanki. Despite permissions from the mining department, Solanki's tractor-trolley was stopped, leading to accusations of verbal and physical abuse against the officer.
A police sub-inspector in Sagarpali has been placed on suspension following serious allegations of abuse and assault made by a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) divisional president, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.
Prince Singh Solanki, the president of the BJYM Sagarpali division, lodged a complaint claiming that his tractor-trolley, which had the required permissions from the mining department, was stopped by Phephana police on September 16. He alleged that Sub-Inspector Ajay Kumar verbally abused him and later physically assaulted him at the police station.
Solanki shared his ordeal on the social media platform X, stating he faced insult despite identifying himself, and alleged that the tractor was released only after paying a bribe of Rs 7,000. Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir said that an immediate investigation led to the suspension of Sub-Inspector Ajay Kumar, and departmental action is being taken.
