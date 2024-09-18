Constable Arrested in Shocking Gold Theft Case

In a shocking incident, a constable was arrested along with two accomplices for allegedly stealing a gold chain, rings, and mobile phones from a fatally injured BJYM leader in Mahoba district, police reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred Monday night when Sachin Pathak, the Mahoba city president of the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), was injured in a road accident. A police response vehicle (PRV) arrived on the scene, and constable Neelkamal, along with Umesh Chandra Gupta and Jawahar Patkar, transported Pathak to the hospital, where he later died.

Sachin's brother, Anup Pathak, filed a case against unidentified persons for killing his brother and looting his possessions, including four gold rings, a gold chain, two mobile phones, and cash. After a detailed investigation, police arrested Neelkamal and his accomplices, recovering the stolen items. The accused confessed during interrogation, authorities said.

(With inputs from agencies.)