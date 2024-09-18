Left Menu

Constable Arrested in Shocking Gold Theft Case

A constable and two accomplices were arrested for stealing a gold chain, rings, and mobile phones from a BJYM leader who was fatally injured in a road accident in Mahoba district. The stolen items were recovered and the accused confessed to the crime during interrogation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda(Up) | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:47 IST
Constable Arrested in Shocking Gold Theft Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a constable was arrested along with two accomplices for allegedly stealing a gold chain, rings, and mobile phones from a fatally injured BJYM leader in Mahoba district, police reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred Monday night when Sachin Pathak, the Mahoba city president of the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), was injured in a road accident. A police response vehicle (PRV) arrived on the scene, and constable Neelkamal, along with Umesh Chandra Gupta and Jawahar Patkar, transported Pathak to the hospital, where he later died.

Sachin's brother, Anup Pathak, filed a case against unidentified persons for killing his brother and looting his possessions, including four gold rings, a gold chain, two mobile phones, and cash. After a detailed investigation, police arrested Neelkamal and his accomplices, recovering the stolen items. The accused confessed during interrogation, authorities said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024