Left Menu

Arrests Made in Phoenix Mall Shooting Incident

A 30-year-old man and his accomplice have been arrested for allegedly opening fire outside Phoenix Mall in Wakad. The incident, captured on CCTV, caused panic but no injuries were reported. Preliminary investigations suggest the shooting was triggered by a denied work contract.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:36 IST
Arrests Made in Phoenix Mall Shooting Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man and his accomplice have been arrested for allegedly opening fire outside Phoenix Mall in Wakad area near here, police said on Wednesday.

CCTV footage of the incident -- which went viral -- showed accused Akshay alias Bala Shinde firing a gun at one of the mall's gates, causing panic among the public.

Luckily, no one was injured in the incident.

''We have arrested Shinde and another individual, Ranjit Salgar, who helped Shinde escape in a car after the shooting,'' a Pimpri Chinchwad police officer said.

Preliminary investigations suggested that Shinde wanted to create panic after being denied a work contract at the mall, he said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024