Punjab Police Seize 10 KG Heroin Smuggled by Drones from Pakistan
Punjab Police seized 10 kgs of heroin from two villages in Amritsar district, smuggled from Pakistan via drones. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered, and investigations are ongoing to establish both backward and forward linkages.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Punjab Police on Wednesday seized 10 kgs of heroin from two villages in Amritsar district, officials confirmed.
The narcotics, smuggled from Pakistan using drones, represent a significant breakthrough for law enforcement in the region.
Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav noted in a post on X that the operations occurred in Village Kamaske and Village Manj. Linked to Pakistan-based smugglers, a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered, with ongoing investigations to trace the wider network involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- Police
- Heroin
- Smuggling
- Drones
- Pakistan
- Amritsar
- Seizure
- DrugTrafficking
- LawEnforcement
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Sangram Singh will make his MMA debut against Pakistan's Ali Raza Nasir
Newly formed Pakistan Airports Authority convenes its first board meeting
40-Year-Old Teacher Killed Over Refused Marriage Proposal, Sparked Outrage in Pakistan
Pakistan's Captain Calls for Consistency in Team Selection After Series Loss to Bangladesh
Shan Masood Calls for Consistency in Pakistan Team Selection Following Defeat to Bangladesh