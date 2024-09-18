Left Menu

Punjab Police Seize 10 KG Heroin Smuggled by Drones from Pakistan

Punjab Police seized 10 kgs of heroin from two villages in Amritsar district, smuggled from Pakistan via drones. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered, and investigations are ongoing to establish both backward and forward linkages.

Updated: 18-09-2024 22:50 IST

Punjab Police on Wednesday seized 10 kgs of heroin from two villages in Amritsar district, officials confirmed.

The narcotics, smuggled from Pakistan using drones, represent a significant breakthrough for law enforcement in the region.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav noted in a post on X that the operations occurred in Village Kamaske and Village Manj. Linked to Pakistan-based smugglers, a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered, with ongoing investigations to trace the wider network involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

