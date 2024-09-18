Zelenskiy Hails Significant Military Achievement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday celebrated a significant result achieved during overnight military activity on Russian territory. The president hinted at an impactful operation but did not directly address the reported attack on a major arsenal northwest of Moscow.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy noted that the outcomes of such actions considerably weaken the enemy. "A very important result was achieved last night on Russian territory and such actions weaken the enemy," he stated, expressing gratitude to those involved. "Such precision is truly inspiring," he added.

The declaration comes amid heightened conflict between Ukraine and Russia, underscoring the continuous efforts and strategic victories by Ukrainian forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)