Left Menu

Zelenskiy Hails Significant Military Achievement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy celebrated a significant military achievement on Russian soil, praising the overnight activity that reportedly weakened enemy forces. While not specifying the details, Zelenskiy thanked those involved and highlighted the impact of precision in such operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:59 IST
Zelenskiy Hails Significant Military Achievement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday celebrated a significant result achieved during overnight military activity on Russian territory. The president hinted at an impactful operation but did not directly address the reported attack on a major arsenal northwest of Moscow.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy noted that the outcomes of such actions considerably weaken the enemy. "A very important result was achieved last night on Russian territory and such actions weaken the enemy," he stated, expressing gratitude to those involved. "Such precision is truly inspiring," he added.

The declaration comes amid heightened conflict between Ukraine and Russia, underscoring the continuous efforts and strategic victories by Ukrainian forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024