Police Bust Fake Job Racket in Bihar, Rescue 200 Youths

A fake job racket in Bihar's Purnea district was busted, resulting in the rescue of around 200 youths, primarily from West Bengal, police reported. Five individuals were detained in relation to the scam.

The racket was exposed after a victim, Akhli Mandal, from Dakshin Dinajpur district in West Bengal, managed to escape and alert the local police.

According to police statements, the youths were lured with job promises, taken to Purnea, confined, and threatened. They were also asked to transfer Rs 21,000. The issue was brought to light when Akhil Mandal reported it to the SP office.

(With inputs from agencies.)