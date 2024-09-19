Left Menu

Hezbollah Radio Explosions Stir Tensions with Israel

Hand-held radios used by Hezbollah detonated across Lebanon, resulting in significant casualties and increased tensions with Israel. The blasts marked Lebanon's deadliest day since the 2023 cross-border conflict began. Hezbollah accused Israel of orchestrating the attacks, while diplomatic efforts are underway to stave off further escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 03:18 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 03:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A series of explosions involving hand-held radios used by Hezbollah rocked southern Lebanon on Wednesday, making it the deadliest day in the nation since the cross-border fighting with Israel erupted almost a year ago. The blasts killed 20 people and injured over 450, according to Lebanon's health ministry. The explosions come a day after similar incidents involving Hezbollah pagers.

While Israeli officials have not publicly commented, security sources allege Israel's spy agency Mossad was behind the attacks. One Hezbollah representative termed it the group's biggest security breach to date. The incidents heightened fears of a regional escalation amid Israel's ongoing conflict in Gaza.

In response, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated, "We are opening a new phase in the war." Meanwhile, U.S. officials denied any involvement but noted Israel did notify Washington of upcoming activities in Lebanon. As tensions rise, international diplomatic efforts are intensifying to avert a wider conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

