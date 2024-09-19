Brazilian Users Reconnect with X Amid Supreme Court Ban
Despite a Supreme Court ban, some Brazilian users reconnected with X on Wednesday, attributed to the social network altering its server access method. Tensions between Justice Alexandre de Moraes and X’s owner Elon Musk led to the ban. The situation highlights a broader clash over free speech, censorship, and digital security in Brazil.
Brazilians resumed accessing X on Wednesday, despite a nationwide Supreme Court ban, made possible by the social network changing its server access method. The relief may be fleeting.
Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the ban on Aug 30 after ongoing conflicts with Elon Musk over account takedowns and free speech limits. Complaints led de Moraes to impose fines on VPN users attempting to bypass the block.
Experts note X has possibly rerouted traffic via Cloudflare, shielding its IP addresses. Brazil's regulator Anatel is investigating and will brief the Supreme Court. The judiciary upheld de Moraes' decision, though opposition, including from the bar association, is growing. Ex-President Bolsonaro defended Musk and criticized the ban.
