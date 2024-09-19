Left Menu

Brazilian Users Reconnect with X Amid Supreme Court Ban

Despite a Supreme Court ban, some Brazilian users reconnected with X on Wednesday, attributed to the social network altering its server access method. Tensions between Justice Alexandre de Moraes and X’s owner Elon Musk led to the ban. The situation highlights a broader clash over free speech, censorship, and digital security in Brazil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 19-09-2024 03:22 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 03:22 IST
Brazilian Users Reconnect with X Amid Supreme Court Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazilians resumed accessing X on Wednesday, despite a nationwide Supreme Court ban, made possible by the social network changing its server access method. The relief may be fleeting.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the ban on Aug 30 after ongoing conflicts with Elon Musk over account takedowns and free speech limits. Complaints led de Moraes to impose fines on VPN users attempting to bypass the block.

Experts note X has possibly rerouted traffic via Cloudflare, shielding its IP addresses. Brazil's regulator Anatel is investigating and will brief the Supreme Court. The judiciary upheld de Moraes' decision, though opposition, including from the bar association, is growing. Ex-President Bolsonaro defended Musk and criticized the ban.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024