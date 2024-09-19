Iranian Hackers Target Biden Campaign with Stolen Trump Data
Iranian hackers emailed Biden's campaign with stolen information from Trump's campaign, aiming to interfere in the 2024 election. Officials reported no responses from recipients. This incident is part of ongoing efforts by Iran to disrupt the election. The FBI and federal agencies are investigating the breach.
Iranian hackers attempted to influence President Joe Biden's campaign with stolen data from rival Donald Trump's campaign by sending unsolicited emails containing non-public information.
Federal officials confirmed that none of the recipients responded to these emails, preventing the hacked information from impacting the closely contested 2024 election.
This action is part of Iran's ongoing strategy to interfere in US elections, with federal agencies, including the FBI, preparing charges against those responsible.
(With inputs from agencies.)
