Taiwan Monitors Security Over Pagers Linked to Hezbollah

Taiwan's national security team is closely monitoring the use of pagers linked to Hezbollah in Lebanon, which were allegedly produced by a Budapest-based company licensed by Taiwan-based Gold Apollo. Taiwan’s Defence Minister Wellington Koo confirmed the government's keen attention to these developments amidst tensions involving Hezbollah and Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 19-09-2024 06:30 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 06:30 IST
Taiwan's national security team is keeping a close eye on the use of thousands of pagers targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon. This scrutiny follows revelations that a Budapest-based company, with a license from Taiwan's Gold Apollo, manufactured the devices involved in the recent detonation.

Speaking to reporters, Taiwan Defence Minister Wellington Koo emphasized that the government is closely monitoring the situation. "Following the news, my understanding is that the relevant national security bodies are paying great attention to this," Koo stated in a Wednesday briefing, which was embargoed until Thursday.

Hezbollah, backed by Iran, vowed to retaliate against Israel for the detonations, which killed nine people. While Israel has not claimed responsibility, both sides have engaged in cross-border warfare since the Gaza conflict erupted last October. Taiwan, despite not having formal diplomatic ties with Israel, condemned the Oct. 7 attack by Palestinian Hamas militants, showing support and sympathy for Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

