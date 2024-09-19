DYFI Leader Minakshi Mukherjee Cooperates in RG Kar Hospital Case

Minakshi Mukherjee, state secretary of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), appeared at the CBI's Salt Lake office on Thursday, in connection with the investigation into the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case.

'I will cooperate with the CBI officers in every way,' Mukherjee said, upon her arrival at the agency's office following her return from Raiganj in north Bengal.

Mukherjee had earlier met the parents of the deceased woman medic at RG Hospital on August 9, shortly after the recovery of the medic's body from the hospital's seminar hall.

(With inputs from agencies.)