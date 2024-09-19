DYFI Leader Minakshi Mukherjee Cooperates in RG Kar Hospital Case
Minakshi Mukherjee, the state secretary of DYFI, appeared before the CBI in connection with the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case. Mukherjee expressed her readiness to cooperate fully with the agency. Previously, she had met with the victim's parents and was involved in efforts to oppose the rapid cremation of the victim's body.
Kolkata | Updated: 19-09-2024
- Country:
- India
Minakshi Mukherjee, state secretary of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), appeared at the CBI's Salt Lake office on Thursday, in connection with the investigation into the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case.
'I will cooperate with the CBI officers in every way,' Mukherjee said, upon her arrival at the agency's office following her return from Raiganj in north Bengal.
Mukherjee had earlier met the parents of the deceased woman medic at RG Hospital on August 9, shortly after the recovery of the medic's body from the hospital's seminar hall.
(With inputs from agencies.)
