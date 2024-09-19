CoBRA Jawan Injured in Jharkhand IED Explosion During Anti-Maoist Operation
A CoBRA battalion jawan was injured in an IED explosion during a search operation against Maoists in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. The incident occurred around 7:30 am in Saranda forest. The injured jawan is being airlifted to Ranchi for treatment. Anti-Maoist operations are ongoing in the area.
A CoBRA battalion jawan sustained injuries in an IED explosion during a search operation against Maoist forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district early Thursday morning, as confirmed by a police officer.
The incident took place at approximately 7:30 am within the Saranda forest, located in the Jaraikela police station jurisdiction.
Chaibasa Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashutosh Shekhar informed PTI that the injured CoBRA 209 battalion jawan is currently being airlifted to Ranchi for more advanced medical care. The region remains under scrutiny with ongoing anti-Maoist operations, a second police officer noted.
