Bihar CM Condemns Nawada Arson, Orders Swift Probe
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condemned the torching of houses in Nawada district and directed the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) to visit the site and oversee the investigation. Preliminary findings suggest a land dispute triggered the violence. Police have arrested 15 people so far.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed strong condemnation over the recent torching of houses in Nawada district. He has instructed the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) to personally visit the incident site and oversee the ongoing investigation.
According to sources from the Chief Minister's Office, Kumar emphasized the swift apprehension of all suspects involved. So far, police have detained 15 individuals, following the arson attack that resulted in 21 houses being set ablaze in Nawada's Manjhi Tola.
The Chief Minister has also directed district magistrates and superintendents of police to maintain law and order across the state. Preliminary investigations indicate the violence stemmed from a land dispute. Relief efforts are underway for the displaced, with temporary shelters and essential supplies being provided.
