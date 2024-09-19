Left Menu

Minister Paswan Condemns House Torching in Nawada

Union Minister Chirag Paswan condemned the torching of houses in Nawada district, Bihar, and assured that the state government is investigating the matter. He emphasized rehabilitation for affected individuals and strict action against culprits. Preliminary investigations suggest a land dispute as the cause.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Thursday condemned the torching of houses in Nawada district of Bihar, asserting that the state government is actively investigating the matter and promising that the perpetrators will face justice.

''This is a sad incident. It is condemnable and also shameful. I am in touch with the state government. First of all, it is necessary to ensure that those who have been affected should be rehabilitated and injured can be treated,'' Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan told reporters on the sidelines of World Food India 2024 event.

Paswan, whose party Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is part of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, further assured that no one involved in the incident will be spared.

P''I also want to convey that strictest action will be taken against those who are guilty,'' he said.

Police have so far arrested 15 people, a day after arsonists torched 21 houses in Nawada's Manjhi Tola.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a land dispute may have triggered the violence, which occurred in the Manjhi Tola area within Mufassil police station on Wednesday evening. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the incident.

Paswan reiterated that the incident is undergoing thorough investigation by the state government.

''Our government is investigating (the incident). Whoever is involved will not be spared at all,'' he added.

