Hong Kong Protester Sentenced Under New Security Law for Wearing Slogan T-Shirt

Chu Kai-pong was sentenced to 14 months in prison under Hong Kong's new national security law for wearing a protest T-shirt. The 2019 slogan 'Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times' was deemed to suggest secession. The new law, seen as restrictive, carries severe penalties compared to earlier laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 19-09-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 14:04 IST
Hong Kong resident Chu Kai-pong was sentenced to 14 months in prison on Thursday for donning a T-shirt with a protest slogan, a first under the city's stringent national security law. At age 27, Chu wore a shirt on June 12 that read "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times," to commemorate the fifth anniversary of a notable anti-government protest.

Authorities argue that the slogan implies Hong Kong's separation from China, a red line for Beijing. Chu entered a guilty plea for actions with seditious intent, as the new security law, effective since March, enforces harsher penalties for sedition. Repeat offenders now face up to seven years in prison.

Chief Magistrate Victor So highlighted June 12 as symbolically significant to protesters. Chu, previously jailed for similar offenses, showed an unwillingness to reform. Recognizing his guilty plea, So reduced Chu's sentence by one-third. The court also heard allegations that Chu's actions were intended to provoke hatred and defiance toward Hong Kong's system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

