RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Slams Bihar Government Over Nawada Violence
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav criticized the NDA government over torching incidents in Nawada, Bihar, claiming a breakdown of law and order under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The violence, triggered by a land dispute, led to the formation of a Special Investigation Team and the arrest of 15 people.
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav launched a scathing attack on the NDA government, accusing it of failing to maintain law and order following the torching of houses in Nawada, Bihar.
Yadav criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi for their handling of the situation. Manjhi claimed that 90% of those arrested were from a specific caste and RJD supporters, a statement Yadav condemned as misleading.
Kumar directed the Additional Director General of Police to oversee the probe, while police arrested 15 suspects and formed a Special Investigation Team to investigate further. The violence, reportedly triggered by a land dispute, destroyed 21 houses in Manjhi Tola.
(With inputs from agencies.)
