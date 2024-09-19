Left Menu

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Slams Bihar Government Over Nawada Violence

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav criticized the NDA government over torching incidents in Nawada, Bihar, claiming a breakdown of law and order under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The violence, triggered by a land dispute, led to the formation of a Special Investigation Team and the arrest of 15 people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 14:57 IST
RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Slams Bihar Government Over Nawada Violence
  • Country:
  • India

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav launched a scathing attack on the NDA government, accusing it of failing to maintain law and order following the torching of houses in Nawada, Bihar.

Yadav criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi for their handling of the situation. Manjhi claimed that 90% of those arrested were from a specific caste and RJD supporters, a statement Yadav condemned as misleading.

Kumar directed the Additional Director General of Police to oversee the probe, while police arrested 15 suspects and formed a Special Investigation Team to investigate further. The violence, reportedly triggered by a land dispute, destroyed 21 houses in Manjhi Tola.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024