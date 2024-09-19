Governor Seeks Report on Alleged Rs 387 Crore MUDA Violations
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has requested a detailed report on allegations that the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) undertook works worth Rs 387 crore on the oral instructions of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, violating several rules and regulations. The High Court has reserved its orders regarding Siddaramaiah's petition challenging the legality of the Governor's approval for investigation.
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has sought a comprehensive report from the state government concerning allegations that the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) executed projects worth Rs 387 crore, purportedly on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's verbal orders, contravening established rules.
In a letter to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Gehlot described the allegations as 'serious,' referencing an August 27 representation by Mysuru's P S Nataraj. The letter highlighted claims that MUDA acted in violation of sections 15 and 25 of the Karnataka Urban Development Authority Act, 1987, despite a lack of funds, and called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry.
The High Court has completed hearings on Siddaramaiah's petition challenging the Governor's sanction for investigation under relevant corruption and public safety laws, with accusations also involving illegal allocations of compensatory sites to Siddaramaiah's wife, B M Parvathi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
