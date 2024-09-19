Left Menu

Governor Seeks Report on Alleged Rs 387 Crore MUDA Violations

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has requested a detailed report on allegations that the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) undertook works worth Rs 387 crore on the oral instructions of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, violating several rules and regulations. The High Court has reserved its orders regarding Siddaramaiah's petition challenging the legality of the Governor's approval for investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-09-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:58 IST
Governor Seeks Report on Alleged Rs 387 Crore MUDA Violations
Siddaramaiah Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has sought a comprehensive report from the state government concerning allegations that the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) executed projects worth Rs 387 crore, purportedly on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's verbal orders, contravening established rules.

In a letter to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Gehlot described the allegations as 'serious,' referencing an August 27 representation by Mysuru's P S Nataraj. The letter highlighted claims that MUDA acted in violation of sections 15 and 25 of the Karnataka Urban Development Authority Act, 1987, despite a lack of funds, and called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry.

The High Court has completed hearings on Siddaramaiah's petition challenging the Governor's sanction for investigation under relevant corruption and public safety laws, with accusations also involving illegal allocations of compensatory sites to Siddaramaiah's wife, B M Parvathi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024