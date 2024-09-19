Father Seeks Justice for Daughter's Death: Urges CBI to Secure Evidence

The father of a doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month, has urged the CBI to save her call records, a source revealed on Thursday.

The father has also written to the CBI requesting the officers to secure the hospital's CCTV footage, mainly from the floor where his daughter's body was discovered on August 9.

'The father of the deceased wrote a letter to us with a request that we save the call records,' confirmed a CBI source.

The central agency officer added that the letter, along with a status report of their investigation, had been shared with the Supreme Court on September 17 during its hearing.

In his two-page letter, the father expressed his 'helplessness and anxiety' concerning the investigation into his daughter's death. He also requested that CBI officers recover the duty chart for the night of August 8 to identify who else was on duty alongside his daughter.

The parents had further informed the CBI that several interns and physicians from the hospital might have been involved in the crime.

A day after the doctor’s body, which bore severe injury marks, was found on August 9, a civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police.

On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the case from Kolkata Police to the CBI, which commenced its investigation the following day.

