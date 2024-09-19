Return to Danger: LGBTQ+ Asylum Seekers Face Increased Risks in Georgia
LGBTQ+ individuals who fled Georgia to escape persecution are at risk due to European 'safe state' lists, which may result in their deportation back to unsafe conditions. Activists and lawyers are urging European countries, including Britain and Germany, to update these lists to reflect new anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in Georgia.
LGBTQ+ individuals who fled Georgia to escape persecution are now facing increased risks due to European 'safe state' lists that may result in their deportation back to hazardous conditions, according to activists.
Lawyers and advocates argue that asylum claims from Georgia are not being properly considered in countries such as Britain and Germany, which deem Georgia as a safe country. Ayesha Aziz from Rainbow Migration emphasized that LGBTQ+ individuals continue to face severe persecution in Georgia.
Efforts are underway to remove Georgia from these safe state lists, as new anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and societal prejudices pose significant dangers. The European Union has cautioned that such laws could hinder Georgia's EU membership aspirations. Activists stress that it is crucial for countries to recognize the specific risks LGBTQ+ individuals face and not use broad safety designations to reject asylum claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
