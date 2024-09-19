Delhi High Court Seeks ED’s Reply on AAP MLA Khan’s Arrest in Money Laundering Case
The Delhi High Court has directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's plea challenging his arrest in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board. Khan was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and remains in judicial custody until September 23.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court on Thursday requested the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's plea challenging his arrest in a money laundering case involving alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board during his tenure as chairman.
Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued a notice to the ED, instructing it to file a status report within two weeks. The court has scheduled the next hearing on October 18.
Khan, arrested on September 2, remains in judicial custody until September 23. The ED's counsel argued that Khan's petition is inadmissible due to the suppression of facts, but Khan's lawyer insisted that all facts were fully disclosed, deeming the arrest 'illegal and unconstitutional.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fugitive Ex-Philippine Mayor Arrested in Indonesia over Money Laundering Ties to Chinese Syndicates
Coaching deaths: Delhi Court sends 6 accused people to 14-day judicial custody.
Rouse Avenue Court Orders Judicial Custody for Six Accused in Rajinder Nagar Coaching Centre Drownings
ED Raids Ramprastha Group in Money Laundering Probe
ED Cracks Down on Ramprastha Group for Alleged Money Laundering