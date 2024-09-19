Google Supreme Court Case May Last Nearly a Week

Google LLC informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that the hearings regarding its alleged anti-competitive practices in the Android mobile device matter are expected to last five to six days.

Last year, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) delivered a mixed verdict, upholding a fine of Rs 1,338 crore but nullifying certain conditions like permitting third-party app stores on Google's Play Store.

The Supreme Court is currently reviewing cross-pleas from Google and the Competition Commission of India (CCI), challenging the NCLAT's decisions. A bench including Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud is set to resume hearings, though they may not commence immediately due to ongoing cases. Senior advocate Harish Salve, representing Google, emphasised the case's hearing duration. Previously, the Supreme Court had scheduled these cross-pleas for the second week of September.

(With inputs from agencies.)