Five Arrested in Honey-Trap Extortion Racket Scandal

Police have arrested five individuals, including two women, for allegedly operating a honey-trap extortion racket. The main accused, Sania, would lure men and then extort money from them. Arrests were made following a victim's complaint. Authorities are investigating to identify more victims of the scam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 19-09-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 19:12 IST
Authorities have apprehended five individuals, including two women, for their involvement in a honey-trap extortion racket, officials announced on Thursday. The suspects have been identified as Saniya (23), Irfan (27), Rahish (48), Fareed (27), and Reshma (45).

According to police, Sania, the gang's leader, would lure victims into meeting her and then extort money from them. The case emerged on September 11 when Arif, a Nuh resident, filed a complaint. Arif stated that Sania contacted him in February 2024, claiming domestic abuse by her husband. On February 23, Sania lured Arif to a secluded area, and her associates then blackmailed him, demanding Rs 3.51 lakh.

Following the complaint, an FIR was lodged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Sania, Irfan, and Rahish were arrested last Saturday, police stated. On September 15, accused Reshma was apprehended followed by Fareed on September 17. Previous members of the gang were also arrested for extorting Rs 1 lakh from a dhaba owner. The police are now questioning the suspects and identifying other potential victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

