India Rejects US Lawsuit Imputations by Sikh Separatist Leader
India described a lawsuit filed in a US court by Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun as 'unwarranted and unsubstantiated.' The case alleges a foiled assassination attempt on Pannun, involving an Indian government plot. India's Foreign Secretary Vishnu Misri reaffirmed India's stance, stressing the radical nature of Pannun's organization, Sikhs for Justice.
- Country:
- India
India has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in a US court as 'unwarranted and unsubstantiated.' Pannun heads the radical group Sikhs for Justice and alleges a foiled plot by Indian officials to assassinate him on American soil last year.
This lawsuit, filed in a federal district court in New York, names several Indian officials. Delhi's official stance remains unchanged, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasizing the unlawful activities associated with Pannun's organization.
'These allegations are being thoroughly investigated by a high-level inquiry committee,' Misri noted. He also declined to speculate on whether the issue will be raised during talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's Vision for Jammu and Kashmir: Nationalists vs. Separatists
NC-Cong alliance wants to release separatists and terrorist sympathisers to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah.
"Separatist anti-national design": BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi on Omar Abdullah's remarks on Afzal Guru's hanging
Union Minister Rebukes Claims of Separatist Alliance in Jammu & Kashmir Elections
Union Minister Defends Democratic Participation of Separatists in J&K Elections