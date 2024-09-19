Left Menu

India Rejects US Lawsuit Imputations by Sikh Separatist Leader

India described a lawsuit filed in a US court by Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun as 'unwarranted and unsubstantiated.' The case alleges a foiled assassination attempt on Pannun, involving an Indian government plot. India's Foreign Secretary Vishnu Misri reaffirmed India's stance, stressing the radical nature of Pannun's organization, Sikhs for Justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 19:52 IST
India has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in a US court as 'unwarranted and unsubstantiated.' Pannun heads the radical group Sikhs for Justice and alleges a foiled plot by Indian officials to assassinate him on American soil last year.

This lawsuit, filed in a federal district court in New York, names several Indian officials. Delhi's official stance remains unchanged, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasizing the unlawful activities associated with Pannun's organization.

'These allegations are being thoroughly investigated by a high-level inquiry committee,' Misri noted. He also declined to speculate on whether the issue will be raised during talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden.

(With inputs from agencies.)

