Macron Urges Restraint in Lebanon Amid Tensions
French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Lebanese political and military leaders to exercise restraint following recent explosions of pagers and radio devices. Macron requested that Lebanese leaders convey messages to local groups, including Hezbollah, in order to prevent further escalation and a potential wider conflict.
Updated: 19-09-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:11 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron has called on Lebanon's political and military leaders to exercise restraint, according to a statement from his office on Thursday. The appeal follows a series of explosions involving pagers and radio devices in the country.
Macron has also asked Lebanese leaders to relay messages to local groups, including Hezbollah, to avoid further escalation. The Elysee Palace expressed concerns about the possibility of a broader conflict in the region.
The French president's intervention underscores the urgent need for stability in Lebanon, which has been marred by political and economic crises.
