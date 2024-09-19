Macron Urges Restraint in Lebanon Amid Tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on Lebanon's political and military leaders to exercise restraint, according to a statement from his office on Thursday. The appeal follows a series of explosions involving pagers and radio devices in the country.

Macron has also asked Lebanese leaders to relay messages to local groups, including Hezbollah, to avoid further escalation. The Elysee Palace expressed concerns about the possibility of a broader conflict in the region.

The French president's intervention underscores the urgent need for stability in Lebanon, which has been marred by political and economic crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)