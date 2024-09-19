Left Menu

Macron Urges Restraint in Lebanon Amid Tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Lebanese political and military leaders to exercise restraint following recent explosions of pagers and radio devices. Macron requested that Lebanese leaders convey messages to local groups, including Hezbollah, in order to prevent further escalation and a potential wider conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 19-09-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:11 IST
Macron Urges Restraint in Lebanon Amid Tensions
Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on Lebanon's political and military leaders to exercise restraint, according to a statement from his office on Thursday. The appeal follows a series of explosions involving pagers and radio devices in the country.

Macron has also asked Lebanese leaders to relay messages to local groups, including Hezbollah, to avoid further escalation. The Elysee Palace expressed concerns about the possibility of a broader conflict in the region.

The French president's intervention underscores the urgent need for stability in Lebanon, which has been marred by political and economic crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024