Delhi Police Arrests Notorious Gangster in Sonipat Murder Case

Delhi Police have arrested a 54-year-old man, Joginder Singh, for allegedly killing a person in Haryana's Sonipat during a gang war, according to officials.

A senior police officer stated, "Singh is a history-sheeter with a long record of rivalries in various parts of the national capital. The victim, Brijesh, was killed on September 16 in Kharkhoda, Haryana. Upon receiving information about Singh's whereabouts, we arrested him in the Narela area."

Authorities have recovered one pistol and six bullets from Singh's possession. Further investigations into the matter are ongoing.

