Delhi Police Arrests Notorious Gangster in Sonipat Murder Case

Delhi Police has apprehended a 54-year-old man, Joginder Singh, for allegedly killing a person in Haryana's Sonipat as part of a gang war. Singh has a notorious history of rivalries in multiple parts of Delhi. Officers found a pistol and six bullets in his possession and have initiated further investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:48 IST
Delhi Police have arrested a 54-year-old man, Joginder Singh, for allegedly killing a person in Haryana's Sonipat during a gang war, according to officials.

A senior police officer stated, "Singh is a history-sheeter with a long record of rivalries in various parts of the national capital. The victim, Brijesh, was killed on September 16 in Kharkhoda, Haryana. Upon receiving information about Singh's whereabouts, we arrested him in the Narela area."

Authorities have recovered one pistol and six bullets from Singh's possession. Further investigations into the matter are ongoing.

