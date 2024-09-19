Three Naxalites Surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma District

Three Naxalites, two of whom had a cumulative bounty of Rs 2 lakh on their heads, surrendered on Thursday in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, a police official announced.

The Naxalites were identified as Madvi Bhima (52), Madkam Hidma alias Sai Denga (33), and Paadam Ayate (24). Bhima was the president of the Nilamadgu RPC DAKMS unit of the Maoist group and carried a Rs 1 lakh reward. Hidma served as vice-president, while Ayate was the head of Palachalma RPC 'jantana sarkar', each also carrying a Rs 1 lakh reward.

The trio cited their disillusionment with Maoist atrocities and were impressed by the state's Naxalite elimination policy and welfare schemes as reasons for their surrender. They received financial aid of Rs 25,000 each and will be rehabilitated according to government policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)