Left Menu

Three Naxalites Surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma District

Three Naxalites, including two with a cumulative reward of Rs 2 lakh, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. Identified as Madvi Bhima, Madkam Hidma, and Paadam Ayate, they cited disillusionment with Maoist atrocities and state's welfare schemes as reasons. They were provided financial aid and will be rehabilitated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sukma | Updated: 19-09-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:56 IST
Three Naxalites Surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three Naxalites, two of whom had a cumulative bounty of Rs 2 lakh on their heads, surrendered on Thursday in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, a police official announced.

The Naxalites were identified as Madvi Bhima (52), Madkam Hidma alias Sai Denga (33), and Paadam Ayate (24). Bhima was the president of the Nilamadgu RPC DAKMS unit of the Maoist group and carried a Rs 1 lakh reward. Hidma served as vice-president, while Ayate was the head of Palachalma RPC 'jantana sarkar', each also carrying a Rs 1 lakh reward.

The trio cited their disillusionment with Maoist atrocities and were impressed by the state's Naxalite elimination policy and welfare schemes as reasons for their surrender. They received financial aid of Rs 25,000 each and will be rehabilitated according to government policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024