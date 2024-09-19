Macron Urges Restraint Amid Explosive Tensions
French President Emmanuel Macron held emergency phone calls with Lebanon's top political and military leaders and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He urged restraint following explosions involving pagers and radio devices, promoting de-escalation to avoid wider conflict, with particular attention to Hezbollah.
French President Emmanuel Macron has urgently reached out to top political and military leaders in Lebanon, as well as holding a separate call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The initiative comes in response to a wave of explosions involving pagers and radio devices.
Macron appealed to Lebanese leaders, encouraging them to communicate with local groups, including Hezbollah, to temper tensions. This call for restraint aims to prevent the already volatile situation from escalating into a broader conflict.
The Elysee Palace emphasized Macron's ongoing efforts to mediate and de-escalate potential flashpoints in the region, underscoring the international drive to maintain peace and stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
