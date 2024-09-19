Left Menu

Muslim Organizations Demand Amendments in Waqf Bill

Two prominent Muslim organizations, AIPMM and AIMPLB, objected to the omission of 'Waqf by user' clause in the Waqf (Amendment) Bill during a parliamentary committee review. The AIPMM supported the Bill for transparency and accountability, while AIMPLB opposed provisions, citing unconstitutionality and potential religious surveillance.

Two prominent Muslim organizations voiced strong objections on Thursday against the omission of the 'Waqf by user' clause in the Waqf (Amendment) Bill during a review by a parliamentary panel.

Representatives from the All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaaz (AIPMM) and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) appeared before the Joint Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha last month.

The AIPMM endorsed the Bill, arguing it would enhance transparency and accountability, and significantly reduce corruption and mismanagement of Waqf properties. However, it demanded the inclusion of the clause 'Waqf by Users' in the legislation and called for the participation of Pasmanda Muslims and women in Waqf management committees.

