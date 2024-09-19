Left Menu

US Issues Warning Amid Middle East Escalation: Diplomacy Over Conflict

The United States has urged all parties in the Middle East to avoid escalating the conflict between Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israel, emphasizing a diplomatic solution. Recent deadly attacks have heightened tensions, and the U.S. continues efforts to deescalate the situation through diplomacy while acknowledging its limitations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 23:50 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 23:50 IST
US Issues Warning Amid Middle East Escalation: Diplomacy Over Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States on Thursday urged all parties in the Middle East to avoid escalating the ongoing conflict between Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israel. Tensions remain high, and Washington's priority is to find a diplomatic solution. 'We will continue to stand by Israel's right to defend itself, but we don't want to see any party escalate this conflict, period,' stated State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller during a briefing.

The Middle East remains tense following deadly attacks that destroyed communications equipment of Hezbollah, resulting in 37 deaths and wounding around 3,000. Overwhelmed Lebanese hospitals are struggling to cope. While calling for calm, Miller acknowledged the limits of U.S. diplomacy.

'We have been engaged in the region for some time, and since October 7th, we have been working to reduce tensions,' Miller added. 'Ultimately, every country and entity is responsible for their actions.' Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has postponed a trip to Israel. Miller maintained that Washington will continue discussions with Israel, noting that White House Special Envoy Amos Hochstein visited Israel earlier this week to press for deescalation and a diplomatic resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024