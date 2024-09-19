US Issues Warning Amid Middle East Escalation: Diplomacy Over Conflict

The United States on Thursday urged all parties in the Middle East to avoid escalating the ongoing conflict between Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israel. Tensions remain high, and Washington's priority is to find a diplomatic solution. 'We will continue to stand by Israel's right to defend itself, but we don't want to see any party escalate this conflict, period,' stated State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller during a briefing.

The Middle East remains tense following deadly attacks that destroyed communications equipment of Hezbollah, resulting in 37 deaths and wounding around 3,000. Overwhelmed Lebanese hospitals are struggling to cope. While calling for calm, Miller acknowledged the limits of U.S. diplomacy.

'We have been engaged in the region for some time, and since October 7th, we have been working to reduce tensions,' Miller added. 'Ultimately, every country and entity is responsible for their actions.' Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has postponed a trip to Israel. Miller maintained that Washington will continue discussions with Israel, noting that White House Special Envoy Amos Hochstein visited Israel earlier this week to press for deescalation and a diplomatic resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)