Explosive Devices in Lebanon: Preliminary Findings
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 01:02 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 01:02 IST
Lebanese authorities' preliminary investigation into the recent explosions involving communications devices in Lebanon has revealed that the devices were pre-implanted with explosives before their arrival in the country, according to a letter from the Lebanese mission to the United Nations, obtained by Reuters.
The investigation also determined that the devices, which included pagers and hand-held radios, were triggered by sending electronic messages to them, the letter sent to the U.N. Security Council states.
(With inputs from agencies.)
