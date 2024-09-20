Left Menu

Explosive Devices in Lebanon: Preliminary Findings

Lebanese authorities' initial probe of the explosive devices that detonated recently uncovered that the devices were pre-implanted with explosives before arriving in Lebanon. The devices, including pagers and radios, were activated via electronic messages, according to a UN letter reviewed by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 01:02 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 01:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lebanese authorities' preliminary investigation into the recent explosions involving communications devices in Lebanon has revealed that the devices were pre-implanted with explosives before their arrival in the country, according to a letter from the Lebanese mission to the United Nations, obtained by Reuters.

The investigation also determined that the devices, which included pagers and hand-held radios, were triggered by sending electronic messages to them, the letter sent to the U.N. Security Council states.

