Escalating Violence: Six Palestinians Dead, 18 Injured in Qabatiya Raid

Six Palestinians were killed and 18 others injured during an Israeli military raid in Qabatiya, West Bank. The governor of Jenin confirmed the casualties, noting four are critically injured. The Israeli forces destroyed infrastructure before withdrawing. The violence follows intensified operations since the Gaza war began.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 01:29 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 01:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Six Palestinians lost their lives and 18 sustained injuries during a military raid by Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Qabatiya, the governor of Jenin reported to Reuters on Thursday.

Governor Kamal Abu al-Rub disclosed that four of the injured individuals are in critical condition. Israeli forces vacated Qabatiya following their mission, which involved significant infrastructure destruction. The Israeli military has yet to offer a statement on the incident.

Violence has seen a marked increase in the West Bank since the outbreak of war in Gaza. Nearly daily Israeli military operations have resulted in thousands of arrests and frequent gunbattles with Palestinian fighters, contributing to the escalating conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

