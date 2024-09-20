Escalating Violence: Six Palestinians Dead, 18 Injured in Qabatiya Raid

Six Palestinians lost their lives and 18 sustained injuries during a military raid by Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Qabatiya, the governor of Jenin reported to Reuters on Thursday.

Governor Kamal Abu al-Rub disclosed that four of the injured individuals are in critical condition. Israeli forces vacated Qabatiya following their mission, which involved significant infrastructure destruction. The Israeli military has yet to offer a statement on the incident.

Violence has seen a marked increase in the West Bank since the outbreak of war in Gaza. Nearly daily Israeli military operations have resulted in thousands of arrests and frequent gunbattles with Palestinian fighters, contributing to the escalating conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)