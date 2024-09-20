Escalating Violence: Six Palestinians Dead, 18 Injured in Qabatiya Raid
Six Palestinians were killed and 18 others injured during an Israeli military raid in Qabatiya, West Bank. The governor of Jenin confirmed the casualties, noting four are critically injured. The Israeli forces destroyed infrastructure before withdrawing. The violence follows intensified operations since the Gaza war began.
Six Palestinians lost their lives and 18 sustained injuries during a military raid by Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Qabatiya, the governor of Jenin reported to Reuters on Thursday.
Governor Kamal Abu al-Rub disclosed that four of the injured individuals are in critical condition. Israeli forces vacated Qabatiya following their mission, which involved significant infrastructure destruction. The Israeli military has yet to offer a statement on the incident.
Violence has seen a marked increase in the West Bank since the outbreak of war in Gaza. Nearly daily Israeli military operations have resulted in thousands of arrests and frequent gunbattles with Palestinian fighters, contributing to the escalating conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haiti Expands State of Emergency Amid Rising Gang Violence
Netherlands Football Mulls Offside Law Abolition to Curb Violence
Tragic Demise of Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei Spotlights Gender Violence
Kuki Organization Calls for Probe Against Manipur CM Over Alleged Ethnic Violence Conspiracy
Tragic Death of Ugandan Marathon Runner Highlights Gender-Based Violence