Israeli Fighter Jets Strike Hezbollah Targets in Southern Lebanon

Late on Thursday, Israeli fighter jets launched a series of strikes against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, focusing on hundreds of rocket launcher barrels intended for immediate fire toward Israeli territory. The IDF reported the destruction of about 1,000 barrels from around 100 launchers.

The series of attacks aimed to weaken Hezbollah's infrastructure and capabilities, with the Israeli Defense Forces committing to continued operations for the defense of the State of Israel. This latest round of violence follows earlier attacks in the week, including bombings that destroyed Hezbollah radios and pagers and resulted in 37 deaths and around 3,000 injuries in Lebanon.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant affirmed the commitment to military action against Hezbollah, while international leaders like British Foreign Secretary David Lammy called for an immediate ceasefire. The ongoing conflict has led to daily exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah, particularly escalating after the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel by Hamas.

