Left Menu

Israeli Fighter Jets Strike Hezbollah Targets in Southern Lebanon

Israeli fighter jets attacked Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, targeting hundreds of rocket launcher barrels intended for immediate use against Israel. The strikes aimed to degrade Hezbollah's capabilities. The conflict follows earlier attacks attributed to Israel, resulting in casualties and significant damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 03:12 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 03:12 IST
Israeli Fighter Jets Strike Hezbollah Targets in Southern Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Late on Thursday, Israeli fighter jets launched a series of strikes against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, focusing on hundreds of rocket launcher barrels intended for immediate fire toward Israeli territory. The IDF reported the destruction of about 1,000 barrels from around 100 launchers.

The series of attacks aimed to weaken Hezbollah's infrastructure and capabilities, with the Israeli Defense Forces committing to continued operations for the defense of the State of Israel. This latest round of violence follows earlier attacks in the week, including bombings that destroyed Hezbollah radios and pagers and resulted in 37 deaths and around 3,000 injuries in Lebanon.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant affirmed the commitment to military action against Hezbollah, while international leaders like British Foreign Secretary David Lammy called for an immediate ceasefire. The ongoing conflict has led to daily exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah, particularly escalating after the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel by Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024