Mystery Surrounds Forester's Death in Bhawanipatna
A forester named Sanjay Kumar Nayak was found hanging in his official quarter in Bhawanipatna, Odisha. Allegations suggest he was forced to commit suicide due to mental torture by higher authorities. His wife and brother have called for action against the officials involved.
A forester's body was discovered hanging in his official residence at Bhawanipatna, located in Odisha's Kalahandi district, an official reported.
The deceased, identified as Sanjay Kumar Nayak, was originally from Rayagada district and had been posted at Bhawanipatna.
"We received information around 8 am on Wednesday that Nayak was found hanging in his official quarters. We visited the location and informed his family. Following an autopsy, the body was handed over to his family," said Tapas Kumar Behera, assistant conservator of forest, Rayagada, on Thursday.
Nayak's wife, Priyanka Subudhi, claimed her husband had been driven to suicide due to mental harassment by his superiors. Similar accusations were made by Nayak's brother, who called for action against the responsible officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
