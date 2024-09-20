Supreme Court Rebukes CBI Over Plea
The Supreme Court chastised the CBI for its plea to transfer 2021 post-violence cases outside West Bengal, saying the agency unfairly implicated the entire state judiciary. The Additional Solicitor General clarified that the intent was not to cast aspersions but was a result of poor drafting.
The Supreme Court on Friday reprimanded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for seeking to transfer post-violence cases from 2021 outside of West Bengal, stating that the agency had unfairly cast aspersions on the state's entire judiciary.
Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal expressed strong disapproval, pointing out that the CBI's plea painted a picture of a hostile environment throughout West Bengal.
Addressing the court, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju defended the CBI, arguing that the intent was not to impugn the judiciary and attributing the issue to poor drafting of the petition.
