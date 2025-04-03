Left Menu

Supreme Court Reprimands Allegations Against Esteemed Environmental Advocate

The Supreme Court censured Mukesh Jain for unfounded allegations against environmental advocate M C Mehta. Jain, accused Mehta of being funded by international agencies linked to the Naxalites, in a petition. The court emphasized Mehta's crucial role in evolving India's pollution laws, aiding pollution reduction efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 22:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court issued a stern warning to Mukesh Jain, condemning his scandalous allegations against renowned environmental lawyer M C Mehta. Jain's petition claimed that Mehta received money from international organizations with Naxalite links, assertions the court found baseless.

A bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuya highlighted Mehta's pivotal role in shaping pollution laws in India, underscoring his extensive efforts since 1980. The court acknowledged that Mehta's actions have significantly contributed to pollution reduction measures that helped protect landmarks like the Taj Mahal.

Despite the gravity of the accusations, the court refrained from imposing penalties on Jain, citing this as his first offence. Jain's allegations arose during a hearing on the firecracker ban, where he controversially claimed that fireworks positively impact the environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

