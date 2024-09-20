Supreme Court's YouTube Channel Hacked to Promote Cryptocurrency

The Supreme Court's YouTube channel was compromised Friday, displaying videos promoting a cryptocurrency developed by Ripple Labs, a US-based company.

Currently, a blank video titled 'Brad Garlinghouse: Ripple Responds To The SEC's $2 Billion Fine! XRP PRICE PREDICTION' is live on the hacked channel.

The apex court streams live hearings of constitution benches and public interest matters on YouTube. A considerable decision in 2018 led to the live-streaming of all constitution bench hearings, a policy unanimously decided by a recent full court meeting headed by then CJI UU Lalit.

(With inputs from agencies.)