Supreme Court's YouTube Channel Hacked to Promote Cryptocurrency
The Supreme Court's YouTube channel was compromised on Friday, displaying videos promoting Ripple Labs' cryptocurrency. A video titled 'Brad Garlinghouse: Ripple Responds To The SEC's $2 Billion Fine! XRP PRICE PREDICTION' was live on the channel. The Supreme Court uses YouTube for streaming cases of public interest and constitution benches.
The Supreme Court's YouTube channel was compromised Friday, displaying videos promoting a cryptocurrency developed by Ripple Labs, a US-based company.
Currently, a blank video titled 'Brad Garlinghouse: Ripple Responds To The SEC's $2 Billion Fine! XRP PRICE PREDICTION' is live on the hacked channel.
The apex court streams live hearings of constitution benches and public interest matters on YouTube. A considerable decision in 2018 led to the live-streaming of all constitution bench hearings, a policy unanimously decided by a recent full court meeting headed by then CJI UU Lalit.
