Supreme Court's YouTube Channel Hacked to Promote Cryptocurrency

The Supreme Court's YouTube channel was compromised on Friday, displaying videos promoting Ripple Labs' cryptocurrency. A video titled 'Brad Garlinghouse: Ripple Responds To The SEC's $2 Billion Fine! XRP PRICE PREDICTION' was live on the channel. The Supreme Court uses YouTube for streaming cases of public interest and constitution benches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 12:00 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 12:00 IST
The Supreme Court's YouTube channel was compromised Friday, displaying videos promoting a cryptocurrency developed by Ripple Labs, a US-based company.

Currently, a blank video titled 'Brad Garlinghouse: Ripple Responds To The SEC's $2 Billion Fine! XRP PRICE PREDICTION' is live on the hacked channel.

The apex court streams live hearings of constitution benches and public interest matters on YouTube. A considerable decision in 2018 led to the live-streaming of all constitution bench hearings, a policy unanimously decided by a recent full court meeting headed by then CJI UU Lalit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

