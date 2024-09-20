Left Menu

Moscow Warns U.S. on Ukraine Escalation Risks

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has urged the United States to heed Moscow's warnings about the risks of further escalation in the Ukraine conflict. He mentioned that a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is unlikely as there is 'nothing to talk about.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-09-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 12:01 IST
Sergei Ryabkov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has cautioned the United States to consider Moscow's warnings about the risks of escalating the conflict in Ukraine, according to Russia's state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

Ryabkov pointedly commented on the likelihood of a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the United Nations General Assembly in New York. He stated that a meeting would not occur as there is 'nothing to talk about.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

