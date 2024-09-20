Moscow Warns U.S. on Ukraine Escalation Risks
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has cautioned the United States to consider Moscow's warnings about the risks of escalating the conflict in Ukraine, according to Russia's state-run news agency RIA Novosti.
Ryabkov pointedly commented on the likelihood of a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the United Nations General Assembly in New York. He stated that a meeting would not occur as there is 'nothing to talk about.'
