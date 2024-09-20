Ukraine's Air Defense Thwarts Major Drone and Missile Attack

In a significant defensive maneuver, Ukraine's Air Force reported that it intercepted 61 out of 70 Russian attack drones and one out of four missiles launched overnight. The incident occurred on Friday, underscoring ongoing tensions in the region.

Air defense systems were deployed in various regions including Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Poltava, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Khmelnytsky, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Kherson. The defense efforts were coordinated and executed successfully, according to the Air Force's statement on the Telegram messenger.

This large-scale defense operation highlights the resilience of Ukraine's air defense capabilities amid persistent aggression, and points to the broader geopolitical dynamics at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)