Left Menu

Ukraine's Air Defense Thwarts Major Drone and Missile Attack

Ukraine's Air Force successfully intercepted 61 out of 70 Russian attack drones and one out of four missiles in an overnight assault. The air defense systems were active in multiple regions, including Kyiv, Odesa, and Kherson, effectively countering the threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 20-09-2024 12:56 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 12:37 IST
Ukraine's Air Defense Thwarts Major Drone and Missile Attack
Russian drone and missile attack
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant defensive maneuver, Ukraine's Air Force reported that it intercepted 61 out of 70 Russian attack drones and one out of four missiles launched overnight. The incident occurred on Friday, underscoring ongoing tensions in the region.

Air defense systems were deployed in various regions including Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Poltava, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Khmelnytsky, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Kherson. The defense efforts were coordinated and executed successfully, according to the Air Force's statement on the Telegram messenger.

This large-scale defense operation highlights the resilience of Ukraine's air defense capabilities amid persistent aggression, and points to the broader geopolitical dynamics at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024