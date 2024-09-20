Left Menu

Assam Police Thwarts Illegal Border Crossings

Assam Police successfully prevented two Bangladeshi nationals from crossing the international border in Karimganj district, per Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. This follows previous incidents where four Bangladeshis were also pushed back. The state maintains a zero-tolerance policy against illegal infiltration due to political unrest in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-09-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 12:47 IST
Assam Police Thwarts Illegal Border Crossings
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Assam Police successfully thwarted an attempted illegal border crossing by two Bangladeshi nationals in Karimganj district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced.

Earlier, four other Bangladeshis were pushed back on Thursday under the state's strict zero-tolerance policy against illegal infiltration. The individuals identified were Dilara Begum, Shoel Hawladar, Romida Begum, Abdul Elahi, Marijna Begum, and Abdul Sukkur.

Nearly 25 Bangladeshi nationals have been repelled this month due to heightened security measures following political unrest in Bangladesh. The Assam Police, in collaboration with BSF, continues to reinforce its vigilance along the 1,885 km Indo-Bangladesh border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024