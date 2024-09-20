Assam Police Thwarts Illegal Border Crossings
Assam Police successfully prevented two Bangladeshi nationals from crossing the international border in Karimganj district, per Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. This follows previous incidents where four Bangladeshis were also pushed back. The state maintains a zero-tolerance policy against illegal infiltration due to political unrest in Bangladesh.
On Friday, Assam Police successfully thwarted an attempted illegal border crossing by two Bangladeshi nationals in Karimganj district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced.
Earlier, four other Bangladeshis were pushed back on Thursday under the state's strict zero-tolerance policy against illegal infiltration. The individuals identified were Dilara Begum, Shoel Hawladar, Romida Begum, Abdul Elahi, Marijna Begum, and Abdul Sukkur.
Nearly 25 Bangladeshi nationals have been repelled this month due to heightened security measures following political unrest in Bangladesh. The Assam Police, in collaboration with BSF, continues to reinforce its vigilance along the 1,885 km Indo-Bangladesh border.
