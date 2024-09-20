Kremlin Confident in Retaking Kursk from Ukrainian Forces

The Kremlin announced on Friday that Russian forces aim to restore control over the Kursk region 'in a timely manner,' though no specific timeline was provided.

This follows Ukraine's significant incursion on Aug. 6, marking the biggest foreign attack on Russia since World War Two. Ukrainian forces, equipped with Western arms and drone support, breached the western border in the Kursk region.

Russia has been battling to repel the Ukrainian incursion. A senior Russian commander noted on Thursday that Russian troops had retaken two villages in the region. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated Russia's confidence in regaining control, despite describing the situation as 'extreme.'

(With inputs from agencies.)