Philippine Senator Investigates Mayor's Alleged Espionage Ties
Senator Risa Hontiveros has launched an investigation into former Bamban mayor Alice Guo's alleged links to Chinese criminal syndicates. Guo, also known as Chinese national Guo Hua Ping, faces numerous charges, including graft and possible espionage. The case forms part of ongoing concerns over China's activities in the Philippines.
Senator Risa Hontiveros, leading an investigation into former Mayor Alice Guo's alleged connections to Chinese criminal syndicates, stated she would not dismiss the possibility of Guo's involvement in espionage.
Alice Guo, also known as Chinese national Guo Hua Ping, faces criminal charges including graft, with accusations of abuse of power to facilitate offshore gambling in Bamban.
The case has sparked national interest amid ongoing suspicions about China's activities, especially in the contentious South China Sea disputes. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has urged further transparency in the matter.
