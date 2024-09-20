Left Menu

IDF Targets Beirut: Precision Strike in Lebanese Capital

The Israeli military announced it conducted a 'targeted strike' in Beirut, Lebanon's capital. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the operation, noting no current changes in Home Front Command defensive measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-09-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 18:31 IST
IDF Targets Beirut: Precision Strike in Lebanese Capital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israeli military announced that it carried out a 'targeted strike' in Beirut, the Lebanese capital, on Friday.

In a statement, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the strike, stating, 'The IDF conducted a targeted strike in Beirut.' The military provided no additional details regarding the operation.

Moreover, the IDF noted that there are no changes to the Home Front Command defensive guidelines following the strike. Further information is yet to be disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024