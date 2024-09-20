IDF Targets Beirut: Precision Strike in Lebanese Capital

The Israeli military announced that it carried out a 'targeted strike' in Beirut, the Lebanese capital, on Friday.

In a statement, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the strike, stating, 'The IDF conducted a targeted strike in Beirut.' The military provided no additional details regarding the operation.

Moreover, the IDF noted that there are no changes to the Home Front Command defensive guidelines following the strike. Further information is yet to be disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)