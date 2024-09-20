IDF Targets Beirut: Precision Strike in Lebanese Capital
The Israeli military announced it conducted a 'targeted strike' in Beirut, Lebanon's capital. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the operation, noting no current changes in Home Front Command defensive measures.
In a statement, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the strike, stating, 'The IDF conducted a targeted strike in Beirut.' The military provided no additional details regarding the operation.
Moreover, the IDF noted that there are no changes to the Home Front Command defensive guidelines following the strike. Further information is yet to be disclosed.
