Suspected Mastermind in Volkov Attack Arrested in Poland

A Russian citizen has been arrested in Poland for allegedly orchestrating the beating of Leonid Volkov, a former aide to Alexei Navalny. This arrest follows earlier offenses against Russian opposition figures linked to Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation. Three additional suspects are currently being held in temporary arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Polish authorities have detained a Russian citizen suspected of orchestrating the brutal attack on Leonid Volkov, an exiled aide to the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The National Prosecutors' Office confirmed the arrest on Friday.

Volkov suffered severe injuries from a hammer attack outside his Vilnius home on March 12. Initial arrests of two suspects occurred in Poland in April under a European Arrest Warrant issued by Lithuania. The investigation has since expanded, resulting in the detention of eight individuals, four of whom have been placed under temporary arrest.

The probe explores attacks on Russian opposition figures associated with Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation. The incidents span across Europe, South, and North America. Notably, Polish media RMF FM reported the arrest of Anatoly B., a former lawyer for Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky. Berezovsky, once a powerful figure in Russia, fled to London in 2000 and was found dead in 2013 under suspicious circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

