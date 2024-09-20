Left Menu

Indian Embassy Official Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances

An Indian embassy official was discovered dead within the mission premises under suspicious circumstances. Authorities, including local police and the Secret Service, are investigating the incident, considering the possibility of suicide. The Indian Embassy has released a statement expressing condolences while withholding additional details for privacy reasons.

An Indian embassy official was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the mission premises, officials reported.

The local police and Secret Service are probing the case, considering the possibility of suicide, which occurred two days ago.

The Indian Embassy, in a statement on Friday, confirmed the death of one of its members on the evening of 18th September 2024. The embassy is coordinating with relevant agencies and the family for the swift repatriation of the body to India.

The embassy withheld additional details to respect the family's privacy and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

