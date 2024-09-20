Indian Embassy Official Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances
An Indian embassy official was discovered dead within the mission premises under suspicious circumstances. Authorities, including local police and the Secret Service, are investigating the incident, considering the possibility of suicide. The Indian Embassy has released a statement expressing condolences while withholding additional details for privacy reasons.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:43 IST
- Country:
- United States
An Indian embassy official was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the mission premises, officials reported.
The local police and Secret Service are probing the case, considering the possibility of suicide, which occurred two days ago.
The Indian Embassy, in a statement on Friday, confirmed the death of one of its members on the evening of 18th September 2024. The embassy is coordinating with relevant agencies and the family for the swift repatriation of the body to India.
The embassy withheld additional details to respect the family's privacy and extended condolences to the bereaved family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Man Attacked with Machete in Pune: Police Detain Two
Ex-Police Chief Criticizes Netflix Series 'IC-814' Over Misrepresentation
Major Drug Bust in Mizoram: Police Seize Heroin and Meth Worth Rs 1.51 Crore
Major Drug Bust: Mizoram Police Seize Huge Cache of Heroin and Methamphetamine
Pulwama Police Thwart Terror Attack, Seize Grenade and Arrest Accomplice