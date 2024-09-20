Left Menu

Bombay HC Strikes Down Government's Amended IT Rules

The Bombay High Court struck down amended IT Rules that identified fake or false social media content about the government. The court deemed the rules vague and a threat to free speech, ruling them unconstitutional. The controversial Fact Checking Unit (FCU) was also invalidated for being overly broad and lacking clear definitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-09-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:53 IST
Bombay HC Strikes Down Government's Amended IT Rules
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Friday declared the amended Information Technology (IT) Rules, aimed at identifying fake or false social media content about the government, as unconstitutional. The court found the provisions to be vague and a potential threat to free speech.

The landmark ruling by Justice A S Chandurkar came after he served as a tie-breaker following a split verdict by a two-member bench in January 2024. The rules were found to violate several constitutional articles, including the right to equality and freedom of speech.

The controversial Fact Checking Unit (FCU) provision was also invalidated. Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and several media associations had petitioned against the rules, citing concerns over chilling effects on fundamental rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024