Bombay HC Strikes Down Government's Amended IT Rules

The Bombay High Court on Friday declared the amended Information Technology (IT) Rules, aimed at identifying fake or false social media content about the government, as unconstitutional. The court found the provisions to be vague and a potential threat to free speech.

The landmark ruling by Justice A S Chandurkar came after he served as a tie-breaker following a split verdict by a two-member bench in January 2024. The rules were found to violate several constitutional articles, including the right to equality and freedom of speech.

The controversial Fact Checking Unit (FCU) provision was also invalidated. Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and several media associations had petitioned against the rules, citing concerns over chilling effects on fundamental rights.

