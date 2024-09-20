Left Menu

Israel's Precision Strikes: Top Hezbollah Commanders Targeted Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel killed a top Hezbollah commander, Ibrahim Aqil, in an airstrike in Beirut, significantly escalating the conflict with the Iran-backed group. The strike also killed eight people and wounded 59 others. This is the second targeted attack on Hezbollah's leadership by Israel in less than two months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 20:37 IST
Israel's Precision Strikes: Top Hezbollah Commanders Targeted Amid Escalating Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel executed a targeted airstrike on Friday in Beirut's southern suburbs, terminating the life of top Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil, according to two security sources in Lebanon. This move marks a stark intensification in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah.

The airstrike, which also resulted in the deaths of eight individuals and injuries to 59 others, represents a serious blow to Hezbollah. The attack comes shortly after a previous assault where communication devices used by Hezbollah members exploded, leading to further casualties.

Rescue teams are currently sifting through the debris of two shattered buildings to locate survivors. The Israeli military confirmed the operation, describing it as a 'targeted strike,' while refraining from providing additional details. This strikes marks the second time in under two months that Israel has successfully targeted a high-ranking Hezbollah military leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024