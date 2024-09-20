Israel's Precision Strikes: Top Hezbollah Commanders Targeted Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel executed a targeted airstrike on Friday in Beirut's southern suburbs, terminating the life of top Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil, according to two security sources in Lebanon. This move marks a stark intensification in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah.

The airstrike, which also resulted in the deaths of eight individuals and injuries to 59 others, represents a serious blow to Hezbollah. The attack comes shortly after a previous assault where communication devices used by Hezbollah members exploded, leading to further casualties.

Rescue teams are currently sifting through the debris of two shattered buildings to locate survivors. The Israeli military confirmed the operation, describing it as a 'targeted strike,' while refraining from providing additional details. This strikes marks the second time in under two months that Israel has successfully targeted a high-ranking Hezbollah military leader.

