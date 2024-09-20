Left Menu

BSF Recovers Narcotics Cache Off Gujarat's Kutch Coast

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 12 kilograms of suspected narcotics from an island off Jakhau coast in Gujarat's Kutch district. Since June, the BSF has seized 272 such packets. International smugglers may have discarded the narcotics to evade capture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhuj | Updated: 20-09-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 20:38 IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday recovered 10 packets of suspected narcotics, weighing more than 12 kilograms, from an isolated island off Jakhau coast in Gujarat's Kutch district, officials said.

With this, the agency has recovered 272 such packets, each weighing approximately over one kilogram since June this year, they said. 'A patrol party of the BSF recovered 10 packets of suspected narcotics weighing approximately 12.40 kg, from the island off Jakhau coast,' a release issued by it said. 'Since June 2024, BSF's various search operations in the isolated islands off Jakhau coast in Bhuj have resulted in the recovery of 272 packets of suspected narcotics. In response to these ongoing recoveries, the BSF has intensified search operations in the remote islands and creeks off Jakhau,' the BSF added.

Earlier, officials had revealed that suspected packets of narcotics might have been thrown into the sea by international smugglers due to the fear of getting caught by the security agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

