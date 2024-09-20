Left Menu

Early Voting Kicks Off Amidst Political Turmoil

In-person voting for the presidential election has begun in several states. Minnesota, South Dakota, and Virginia are the first to open polls early. The election cycle follows a summer of political instability, heightened security, and lingering issues with mail-in voting. Voters are encouraged to plan their voting methods early.

In-person voting for this year's presidential election began Friday, marking a significant milestone in the six-week sprint to Election Day following a summer of political chaos.

Voters lined up early in Minnesota, South Dakota, and Virginia, the first states to offer in-person early voting. Additional states will follow suit by mid-October.

At a Minneapolis polling site, Jason Miller, a 37-year-old house painter, arrived before the polls opened at 8 am, eager to be first in line.

"Why not try to be first? It's kind of fun, right?" Miller remarked. He mentioned voting "against crazy," without disclosing his presidential choice.

