Early Voting Kicks Off Amidst Political Turmoil
In-person voting for the presidential election has begun in several states. Minnesota, South Dakota, and Virginia are the first to open polls early. The election cycle follows a summer of political instability, heightened security, and lingering issues with mail-in voting. Voters are encouraged to plan their voting methods early.
- Country:
- United States
In-person voting for this year's presidential election began Friday, marking a significant milestone in the six-week sprint to Election Day following a summer of political chaos.
Voters lined up early in Minnesota, South Dakota, and Virginia, the first states to offer in-person early voting. Additional states will follow suit by mid-October.
At a Minneapolis polling site, Jason Miller, a 37-year-old house painter, arrived before the polls opened at 8 am, eager to be first in line.
"Why not try to be first? It's kind of fun, right?" Miller remarked. He mentioned voting "against crazy," without disclosing his presidential choice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Macron's Dilemma: Finding the Right Prime Minister amidst Political Turmoil
Michel Barnier Named France's New Prime Minister Amid Political Turmoil
Emmanuel Macron Appoints Michel Barnier as Prime Minister Amid Political Turmoil
Michel Barnier: Steering France Through Political Turmoil
Barnier Appointed as France's New Prime Minister Amid Political Turmoil