Early Voting Kicks Off Amidst Political Turmoil

In-person voting for this year's presidential election began Friday, marking a significant milestone in the six-week sprint to Election Day following a summer of political chaos.

Voters lined up early in Minnesota, South Dakota, and Virginia, the first states to offer in-person early voting. Additional states will follow suit by mid-October.

At a Minneapolis polling site, Jason Miller, a 37-year-old house painter, arrived before the polls opened at 8 am, eager to be first in line.

"Why not try to be first? It's kind of fun, right?" Miller remarked. He mentioned voting "against crazy," without disclosing his presidential choice.

(With inputs from agencies.)