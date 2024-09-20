Sub-Inspector Arrested for Sexual Harassment of Teacher
A sub-inspector was arrested in Lalganj following serious allegations of sexual harassment by a woman teacher. The officer, found under the influence of alcohol, has been suspended and an inquiry initiated. The incident involves sub-inspector Ram Keval, who allegedly harassed and threatened the teacher while they were traveling together in a tempo.
- Country:
- India
A sub-inspector was arrested on Friday in Lalganj after facing allegations of sexual harassment by a woman teacher, officials reported.
The accused officer, identified as Ram Keval, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during the incident, leading to his suspension and the initiation of a departmental inquiry, as confirmed by a senior officer.
Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Sanjay Rai revealed the 30-year-old teacher, who lives in Lalganj and works at a private school, claimed that Keval harassed and threatened her while they were traveling together in a tempo. Following her complaint, an FIR was filed and Keval was taken into custody. Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar ordered a medical examination, which confirmed alcohol in Keval's system, prompting his immediate suspension.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Brazil's Supreme Court to Decide on Controversial Suspension of Social Media Platform
Australia's Alcohol Industry Faces Unprecedented Downturn Amid Cost of Living Crisis
Civil Society Urges Investigation on Nursery Student's Suspension Over Non-Veg Tiffin
Wave of Drone Attacks Hit Moscow, Resulting in Casualties and Flight Suspensions
Sports Update: Major Suspensions, Game Preps, and International Tennis Wins