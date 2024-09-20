Sub-Inspector Arrested for Sexual Harassment of Teacher

A sub-inspector was arrested on Friday in Lalganj after facing allegations of sexual harassment by a woman teacher, officials reported.

The accused officer, identified as Ram Keval, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during the incident, leading to his suspension and the initiation of a departmental inquiry, as confirmed by a senior officer.

Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Sanjay Rai revealed the 30-year-old teacher, who lives in Lalganj and works at a private school, claimed that Keval harassed and threatened her while they were traveling together in a tempo. Following her complaint, an FIR was filed and Keval was taken into custody. Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar ordered a medical examination, which confirmed alcohol in Keval's system, prompting his immediate suspension.

