AUD Battle: Students Rally Against MA Student's Controversial Suspension
The All India Students' Association launches an indefinite sit-in at Ambedkar University Delhi to protest the suspension of a final-year MA student, Mantasha. The suspension, linked to alleged derogatory comments about the Vice Chancellor, sparked debates on freedom, identity, and political motivation. Protests continue amid heightened campus security.
- Country:
- India
The All India Students' Association (AISA) intensified their protest against Ambedkar University Delhi's decision to suspend an MA student for allegedly using derogatory language about the Vice Chancellor. The indefinite sit-in commenced on Tuesday, demanding the immediate revocation of the disciplinary action.
In response, the university increased security measures, restricting access and barricading entrances. AISA criticized the administration's actions as politically motivated, arguing the student was unfairly targeted without proper notification or transparency in the hearing process.
As protests escalated, calls for a secular and egalitarian India resonated with historical sacrifices made for these ideals. The university designated a specific area for approved peaceful gatherings, intensifying the debate on campus politics and free expression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Freedom of speech is there; we understand satire, but there should be a limit: Dy CM Eknath Shinde on comedian Kunal Kamra's remarks.
'Provocative' song case: SC says freedom of speech is integral part of democracy, duty of court to protect fundamental rights of citizens.
Kunal Kamra's Stand: Comedy, Controversy, and Freedom of Speech