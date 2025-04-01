AUD Battle: Students Rally Against MA Student's Controversial Suspension

The All India Students' Association (AISA) intensified their protest against Ambedkar University Delhi's decision to suspend an MA student for allegedly using derogatory language about the Vice Chancellor. The indefinite sit-in commenced on Tuesday, demanding the immediate revocation of the disciplinary action.

In response, the university increased security measures, restricting access and barricading entrances. AISA criticized the administration's actions as politically motivated, arguing the student was unfairly targeted without proper notification or transparency in the hearing process.

As protests escalated, calls for a secular and egalitarian India resonated with historical sacrifices made for these ideals. The university designated a specific area for approved peaceful gatherings, intensifying the debate on campus politics and free expression.

